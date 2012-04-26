Aaron Griffin

Character Design

Aaron Griffin
Aaron Griffin
  • Save
Character Design science fiction female future futuristic character design
Download color palette

One for the portfolio... it started out as a warmup exercise that i got a little carried away with... Photoshop CS5 and around 5 hours of work :)

http://Sergeant-Small.deviantart.com/art/Character-Design-1-298390341?q=gallery%3Asergeant-small%2F25054298&qo=0

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Aaron Griffin
Aaron Griffin

More by Aaron Griffin

View profile
    • Like