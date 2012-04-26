Client form

Mpumelelo Macu

I thought of any idea of getting clients to require work when they are on the site. This is part of the form they would have to fill in.
Then I would send them a questionnaire of the "type" of work that they are interested in.

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
