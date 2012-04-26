Liva Grinberga

Logo

Liva Grinberga
Liva Grinberga
  • Save
Logo logo
Download color palette

Some logos I made this month

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Liva Grinberga
Liva Grinberga
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Liva Grinberga

View profile
    • Like