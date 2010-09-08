icab mobile icon

Anton Kudin

hello guys! here's an icon i made for icab mobile.

it's a great browser for iOS, with only flaw - the icon... it's just bad.
long story short, icab author received a lot of replacements icons and now put them up to vote.

if you have or will purchase icab, please vote for my icon here:
http://www.icab-mobile.de/votestart.html
(1st in 2nd row)

you can only vote from within icab browser on your device.

thanks, dribbblers!

Posted on Sep 8, 2010
