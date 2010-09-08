Window (Shape) Rebound Suggestion

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Graham: For the window - I feel like an open window 'seated' at the top/right of the chair could be an viable option. It's got to be an open window to keep with the friendly/comfy concept though. I originally thought a window with a lowered curtain would be cozy/private, but that would probably come across as cold/isolated.
For possible window shapes, you've done the extensive research/explorations I remember from here :)
I think the 4th shape from the top/left in the 4th column could be a nice shape to start working with, but I yanked a few to see how they'd look. Again, I felt a rebound was a more efficient explanation :)