Window (Shape) Rebound Suggestion

Window (Shape) Rebound Suggestion
Graham: For the window - I feel like an open window 'seated' at the top/right of the chair could be an viable option. It's got to be an open window to keep with the friendly/comfy concept though. I originally thought a window with a lowered curtain would be cozy/private, but that would probably come across as cold/isolated.

For possible window shapes, you've done the extensive research/explorations I remember from here :)

I think the 4th shape from the top/left in the 4th column could be a nice shape to start working with, but I yanked a few to see how they'd look. Again, I felt a rebound was a more efficient explanation :)

Rebound of
Capitaine Train Logo
By The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
Posted on Sep 8, 2010
