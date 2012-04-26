Mike Beecham

Velvet Background for iPhone4 / 4S

Mike Beecham
Mike Beecham
  • Save
Velvet Background for iPhone4 / 4S ios iphone 4 4s background wallpaper desktop velvet fabric stitch stitching stitches blue grey gray red purple
Download color palette

I received my new iPhone 4s this morning, so wanted to create a quick home screen/lock screen wallpaper. It's a little rough, I know but I think it looks decent enough to release.

There's a clean version, and a version with the Dribbble logo attached, so feel free to download from the following links:

Clean Version: http://d.pr/i/ahl5
Dribbble Version: http://d.pr/i/HSkQ

Thanks, and feel free to throw any comments my way!

Mike Beecham
Mike Beecham

More by Mike Beecham

View profile
    • Like