Dan Copeland

FF Meta Serif & Proxima Nova

Dan Copeland
Dan Copeland
  • Save
FF Meta Serif & Proxima Nova fontfont ff meta serif proxima nova perfect pairings mark simonson studio
Download color palette

Part of a post I am about to set live on http://fonty.pe. Taking a look at the typographic pairing that I have used for the website (FF Meta Serif & Proxima Nova).

Dan Copeland
Dan Copeland

More by Dan Copeland

View profile
    • Like