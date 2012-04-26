James Cipriano

"J"

"J" logo mark j personal type typography illustration vector texture design
I'm starting to explore creating a new personal mark for myself, and this is the first idea I'm experimenting with. Not sure if this works well as a logo, but I think it came out ok. Type/logos really aren't my thing, so any feedback would be appreciated.

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
