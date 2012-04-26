Joshua Hibbert

Mini Music Player

Joshua Hibbert
Joshua Hibbert
  • Save
Mini Music Player design player music ui css
Download color palette

This has been coded up as an interactive demo here: http://jsfiddle.net/joshnh/p6tHc/show/

P.S. This has been heavily inspired by @Adam Whitcroft's latest work.

UPDATE: Jakob Cosoroabă turned my design into this: http://jakob.cosoroaba.ro/demos/Tools/miniplayer/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Joshua Hibbert
Joshua Hibbert

More by Joshua Hibbert

View profile
    • Like