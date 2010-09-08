I designed the mockup of Dribbble Tervis Tumbler. I am a huge fan of Tervis. I really really don't mind having a couple of those :) The cool thing about Tervis Tumbler is that they offer life-time warranty. If you break your cup, they can replace it. I think 16 oz will be perfect. Any sizes will be great, too. I did the same thing for Forrst too: http://forr.st/~X7H

Any suggestions/feedbacks are welcome! :)