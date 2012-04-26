Eski Mirza

Maybank2U Concept Nav Tabs bank maybank2u yellow theserif iphone ui money 4s
Here's the bottom half of the app. I was thinking that users would be able to swipe left/right to view their other accounts instead of having a landing page with all the accounts listed. Not too sure about the transactions listing though.

Used a few icon sets for the nav tab (helveticons, iconsweets2, pictos)

Full size preview can be viewed here:
http://dl.dropbox.com/u/5357326/maybank2u_concept.jpg

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
