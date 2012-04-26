Eski Mirza

Maybank2U Concept Redesign

Maybank2U Concept Redesign bank maybank2u yellow theserif iphone ui money 4s
It's been a long time since i've dribbbled something. First time trying to design an iphone app.

This ia a rather simple redesign of an existing app which can be found here http://itunes.apple.com/my/app/maybank2u-malaysia/id483084286?mt=8 .

Lot's of tweaking needs to be done me thinks. Any suggestions? Here's the full preview http://dl.dropbox.com/u/5357326/maybank2u_concept.jpg

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Product Designer with a passion for mobile & interactions.
