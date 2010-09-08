Ricardo de Zoete

I am working on a very detailed Tutorial, this is one of the steps that's gonna be used for a new UK magazine. It will be a full tutorial from Idea to Sketch to Final graphic/illustration. It will also be available online. Stay tuned for more info! (Probably in a rebound)

Posted on Sep 8, 2010
