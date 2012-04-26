Luca Molnar

Remix of the 'Finding of Moses'

This my first artwork for the ‘Edge of Times’ project. This piece is based on the “Finding of Moses” painting by Edwin Long.
http://cargocollective.com/edgeoftimes

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
