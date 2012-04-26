Martijn Hoenderop

Eneco's NXT CFO event

An event organized by one of the Netherlands' largest energy providers. The goal is to show what it's like to be a financial at Eneco and to reach it 50 students get scouted throughout several Universities across the Netherlands. This is the first page in a series of six.

It's alive @ http://www.enecopulse.nl/nxtcfo!

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
