Copenhagen City Hall meeting room

Copenhagen City Hall meeting room branding interior design copenhagen
Metabranding and interior project for 2+1 and Copenhagen Cityhall.
Overall interior and graphic concept.
Design of mark, red walls, carpet, fabric and entredesk.
Photo by Egon Gade.

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
