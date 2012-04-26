afrika camp graz

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My first shot here is a work I did some time ago. I created flyers, posters and coasters for the Afro-Asian-Institute at the University of Graz. They held a public event to exchange information about Africa within a barcamp like atmosphere. One of their sponsors was a local print company (www.the-if.at) and fortunately those guys still operate an original Heidelberg letterpress, which made the coasters look and feel really nice. Actually it really inspired me to do more letterpress work in the future.