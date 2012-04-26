afrika camp graz

My first shot here is a work I did some time ago. I created flyers, posters and coasters for the Afro-Asian-Institute at the University of Graz. They held a public event to exchange information about Africa within a barcamp like atmosphere. One of their sponsors was a local print company (www.the-if.at) and fortunately those guys still operate an original Heidelberg letterpress, which made the coasters look and feel really nice. Actually it really inspired me to do more letterpress work in the future.