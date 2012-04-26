Jesper Sønderaas

Beer can concept

Beer can concept packaging illustration food
I did the this beer can concept for Ølfabrikken (beerfactory).
I didn´t do the logo and choice of font.
But I activated the logo symbol of the factory and turned it into a complete illustrated universe.

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
