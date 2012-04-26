lainie

Photowall

lainie
lainie
  • Save
Photowall vintage sepia 1920s girls kakiseni photo wall dancers
Download color palette

10ft x 8ft backdrop for the annual Kakiseni's Boh Cameronian Arts Awards 2012.
Theme for this year is 1920s, hence the costumes.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
lainie
lainie

More by lainie

View profile
    • Like