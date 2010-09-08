Jeff Broderick

Jeff Broderick
Jeff Broderick
I decided to take a crack at the new iPhone 4 design using only shapes and patterns. I know there are many but I haven't found one I am super in love with.

Let me know if you are interested in me releasing the PSD!

Posted on Sep 8, 2010
designer.
