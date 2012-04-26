Wouter de Bres

Swipe to edit swipe iphone app
After many requests we added a 'edit invite' feature to the Invy iphone app. When you swipe a list item to the right two buttons/icons will appear to edit or delete the item.

Not sure if users will find this out by them selves... What do you think? Is it clear enough?

Feedback very much appreciated!

Here is the link to the app store:
http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ocarina/id511271654?mt=8

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
