Felipe

Oracle infographic

Felipe
Felipe
  • Save
Oracle infographic infograohic oracle data infographic
Download color palette

An infographic to show how was las Oracle OpenWorld 2011. See larger view: http://www.ticbeat.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/11/info1.png

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Felipe
Felipe

More by Felipe

View profile
    • Like