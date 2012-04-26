Robin Grawitter

Lego Logo

Lego Logo lego logo typo lettering
My company Logo "GRAWITORIUM" made from 1592 Lego bricks. The sculpture comes with a total width of 1,7 meters (without kerning:)

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
