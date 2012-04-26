Daniel Balazs

MOAI concept button

Daniel Balazs
Daniel Balazs
  • Save
MOAI concept button button moai concept blue game style service direct heart retro
Download color palette

Concept artwork for MOAI web design. You can hit the single row concept at: http://danielbalazs.com/stuff/button2/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Daniel Balazs
Daniel Balazs

More by Daniel Balazs

View profile
    • Like