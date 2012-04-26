Andy Edwards

Cartoonyconcept

Andy Edwards
Andy Edwards
  • Save
Cartoonyconcept website concept cartoon stylised comic orange black
Download color palette

Working on a concept website aimed at kids. Trying to stay off the grungy feel too much, so looking at a bit more of a cartoon/comic strip feel.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Andy Edwards
Andy Edwards
Occasional colouring-in guy

More by Andy Edwards

View profile
    • Like