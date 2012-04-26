Elvis Nuñez

Bunker Call app Logo app iphone icon scandinavian bunkering ios ui ux drops icons logo water
I made this Icon for my new contract app for a company called Scandinavian Bunkering. Their logo is a drop and this is a company info app, that's why I choosed their logo for the icon.

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
