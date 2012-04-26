Andy Kleeman

Indy logo design illustration
Logo design / illustration for a PHP Framework.

The framework is named after the developers dog - 'Henry Jones Junior', Indy for short. Hense the collar on the hat.

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
