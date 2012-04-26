Kenny Williams

Uicons Updates

Kenny Williams
Kenny Williams
  • Save
Uicons Updates icons glyph iconograpy set scribble
Download color palette

A sample of new icons about to be pushed as a set update. Check the whole set out at Uicons.co.
Linux Penguin makes his debut :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Kenny Williams
Kenny Williams

More by Kenny Williams

View profile
    • Like