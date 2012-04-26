Jake Weidmann

Proud Art

Proud Art peacock bird banner flourish art calligraphy typography lettering illustration
Long are gone the days of old craftsmanship and classic artistry- or are they? This piece is done in our modern age using vintage techniques of the old dip-pen. The hand is still the greatest romancer of the eye; the pen is still mightier than the sword; and the proud art shall flourish!

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
