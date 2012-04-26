Derek Clark

[Animated] Graph Selector Dropdown Menu

Derek Clark
Derek Clark
  • Save
[Animated] Graph Selector Dropdown Menu graph selector dropdown menu financial icons animated animation
Download color palette

Well I have been working a lot with financial graphs since I have got to SF and needed a slick way to jump between different graphs. Here is how I envisioned the graph selector to behave.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Derek Clark
Derek Clark

More by Derek Clark

View profile
    • Like