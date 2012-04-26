Jake Weidmann

Eagle and Anchor

Jake Weidmann
Jake Weidmann
  • Save
Eagle and Anchor eagle anchor flourishing calligraphy illustration americana
Download color palette

An illustration of mine using the old techniques of the dip-pen and off-hand flourishing. It captures the old American spirit in one of America's greatest art forms!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Jake Weidmann
Jake Weidmann

More by Jake Weidmann

View profile
    • Like