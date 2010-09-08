Chris Wallace

Branding Exercise

Chris Wallace
Chris Wallace
  • Save
Branding Exercise branding walmedia parent company
Download color palette

I'm working on some branding for the parent company of Lift and UpThemes. Basically the concept is that Walmedia (the parent company) is the "launchpad" for all our businesses. Not sure I like this particular concept, but I think the reasoning behind it is pretty solid.

The reason I went with the "floating" launchpad was that a regular one is boring and static and seemed really dull.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2010
Chris Wallace
Chris Wallace

More by Chris Wallace

View profile
    • Like