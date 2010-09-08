Jeremy Nigh

Custom select control (code mockup)

ui interface controls dropdown list css3 code mockup select
Using a standard select box here would have been sufficient here, but I wanted to show extra information that just wouldn't display very nicely in a combo box. I like this design because it allows for the additional information to be shown in a way that's more aesthetically pleasing than a standard select box, but it also keeps the simple "click and select" functionality in place.

Posted on Sep 8, 2010
