Pancheros Sketch

Pancheros Sketch shirt design uniform apparel
This was the beginning of ideas for a uniform program for Pancheros Mexican Grill. I used two of their existing logos to create a fun vintage flavor for their employee uniforms.

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
