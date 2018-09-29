Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Free Resume Template For Designers in Sketch, PSD, XD & DOCX file

There are 7 sections in the first page (Specialities, Experience, Education, Skills, , Reference, Language, Interest). Second page is Cover letter page .This CV/Resume Template has pretty much space for showcase your relevant information. You can easily edit and customize as you wish. We tried to make it modern. We have used “Didact Gothic” & “Poppins” font in this template. You can get the download link of the font bellow the text.

Template specifications:

A4 Size
300 dpi
CMYK
Modern Design
Fully editable Photoshop CS .psd file

Files includes:

2 layered Free PSD files
2 layered Free Sketch files
2 Free DOCX files
2 Free XD files

Download Link: https://getresume.co/downloads/free-resume-template-for-designer-2/

