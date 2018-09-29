Angshuman

Rebuild Kerala

Angshuman
Angshuman
Hire Me
  • Save
Rebuild Kerala mark illustration vector icon mandala symbols logo minimal logo design iconic branding
Download color palette

Flowers have always been the universal symbol of love, sympathy, and new beginnings. Inset this logo, is a circle of people holding hands and it has been shaped in the form of a rosette depicting blossom and thus good tidings.

(On 8 August 2019, due to heavy rainfall in the monsoon season, severe flood affected Kerala.)

Angshuman
Angshuman
Digital Designer
Hire Me

More by Angshuman

View profile
    • Like