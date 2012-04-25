Nicholas Petersen

Mayo For Metro Logo #2 logo flag politics type futura ranger mayo
Logo concept for political candidate, Nicholas Mayo. Not chosen, but client had a hard time choosing.

Rebound of
Mayo 1
Posted on Apr 25, 2012
