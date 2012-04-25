Justin Delabar

Client Management Redesign

Justin Delabar
Justin Delabar
Hire Me
  • Save
Client Management Redesign ui form
Download color palette

Working on a new approach to our behind-the-scenes client management interface. Meant to be clean and quick, but still trying to add elements of personality. Work in progress...

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2012
Justin Delabar
Justin Delabar
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Justin Delabar

View profile
    • Like