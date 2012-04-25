Hector Mansilla

1900 BC

Hector Mansilla
Hector Mansilla
  • Save
1900 BC stheart apparel
Download color palette

Been a while since I've posted anything.

Did this for Stheart's new line, this is also the last design I could finish before my wrist went to shit.

Full illo here.

D06cb9efe2e5e0c596421e124062e286
Rebound of
1900 BC
By Hector Mansilla
View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2012
Hector Mansilla
Hector Mansilla

More by Hector Mansilla

View profile
    • Like