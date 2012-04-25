Image Select & Hover

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Doing some prototyping in Keynote for our upcoming project. Still super early and many things will change, I just really like how this came out.
PS. Keynote allows for some pretty rapid prototyping and keeps things looking nice with minimal effort. Try giving it a go! I recommend setting up your own keyboard shortcuts and defining styles other than the defaults, because they're pretty hideous…
Get at me on Twitter if you have Keynote questions or just want to chat!