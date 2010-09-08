Find with Gowalla

Clark

Working on the Umlauf Sculpture Garden website, made a shortcode for inserting a Gowalla links. Currently there are 9 Umlaufs around Austin, soon we're going to mark the other half dozen or so. The new website has a sculpture database and this shortcode will be used to mark the pieces that can be visited in person, away from the garden.

Posted on Sep 8, 2010
