Book Design - Naked Boys Singing

book design print typography graphic design
I've recently designed a book for the Australian musical production Naked Boys Singing. An extremely funny show with extreme nudity. The beautiful photography created by Dario Gardiman made it a wonderful project to work on (and not as rude as you might think). More imagery to come...

Posted on Apr 25, 2012
