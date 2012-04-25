Jordan Mahaffey

Guitar Screen Prints

Guitar Screen Prints
Here's how the guitar prints turned out. I off set the layers a bit on accident on the first one and I ended up liking it better that way. So I just kept pullin them. See bigger here http://grab.by/digu

Posted on Apr 25, 2012
