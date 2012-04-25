Keith Sereby

Fabric Dial

Fabric Dial knob dial ui fabric volume interface button skeuomorph green soft texture
I might regret this, but here it is anyway: a fabric dial. All Photoshop & Illustrator - all texturing is by hand. I had to get it out of my system ;)

Posted on Apr 25, 2012
