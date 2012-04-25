🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Shutter Effect is a thesis/book I wrote for my final year of my B.F.A degree in Graphic Design, which was nearly three years ago. The thesis explores digital steps towards photography from an amateur to a professional.
This is the first book I ever wrote and designed. It was a challenge intellectually and also aesthetically as I never designed a book or conducted interviews before but I certainly enjoyed it! I went on a hunt to interview photographers here in Barbados and across the internet. During the course of research I already had been investing a lot of time on the popular art site deviantART so I interviewed and featured some of my favourite photographers there. I also included my photography throughout most of the book and mainly as the cover pages for the chapters.
I was so keen on not letting what I learnt just remain stacked away in a drawer so I got permission from everyone involved and published it to share on issuu.com.
You can read the full book and see a few images on my website here
If you do read it, would love to know what you think! :)