Kristin Lasita

Fast Track Educational App

Kristin Lasita
Kristin Lasita
  • Save
Fast Track Educational App train rail ohio
Download color palette

First draft for the interactive part of my capstone. The square tiles will be animated to flip like Solari boards (those ones in train stations)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2012
Kristin Lasita
Kristin Lasita

More by Kristin Lasita

View profile
    • Like