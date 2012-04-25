Marcelo Somers

The Syndicate 2.0 - Headshots

Marcelo Somers
Marcelo Somers
  • Save
The Syndicate 2.0 - Headshots circles faces
Download color palette

Working on a full redesign of The Syndicate.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2012
Marcelo Somers
Marcelo Somers

More by Marcelo Somers

View profile
    • Like