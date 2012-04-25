Eddie B

Taking the First Shot

Eddie B
Eddie B
  • Save
Taking the First Shot shot label
Download color palette

HI Dribbble taking my first shot! (a different kind of shot) This shot goes out to Wade Hammes (@whammes) for drafting me! He got me to sketch a kitten for it.

You can view the full res here.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2012
Eddie B
Eddie B

More by Eddie B

View profile
    • Like