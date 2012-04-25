Jeff Weese

Pink Fluffy Star

Jeff Weese
Jeff Weese
Pink Fluffy Star
My son's soccer coach makes his team do a pink fluffy star chant (complete with motions) whenever they screw up in practice. With that as inspiration, I vectored up this pink star to print on a t-shirt for my son to wear to practice.

Posted on Apr 25, 2012
Jeff Weese
Jeff Weese

