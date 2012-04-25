Jenny Lee

Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness

Jenny Lee
Jenny Lee
  • Save
Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness acrylic painting lettering
Download color palette

Acrylic on wood. 16"x20"

Pretty astounding we live in a nation whose founding document makes provision for the right to pursue happiness.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2012
Jenny Lee
Jenny Lee

More by Jenny Lee

View profile
    • Like